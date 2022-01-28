Weik Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Weik Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.6% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.16.

Shares of WFC opened at $52.97 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $217.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

