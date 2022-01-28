Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 120,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 268,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 72,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28,965.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.16.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

