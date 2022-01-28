Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Trading Up 1%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.50 and last traded at $109.50. Approximately 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.45.

Separately, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Wendel from €139.00 ($157.95) to €129.00 ($146.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.27 and a 200 day moving average of $131.78.

Wendel SE engages in the acquisition and management of investment portfolios. The company is involved in long-term investment in industrial, media, and services companies. It also acquires portfolios from companies, which are engaged in energy, real estate, biotechnology, media, and advertising sectors.

