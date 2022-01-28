Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Werner Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 104,315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 41,576 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 954,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $43.75. 505,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $49.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.