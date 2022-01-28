West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

West Bancorporation has increased its dividend by 20.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. West Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,154. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $489.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 3,364 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $112,694.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,349 shares of company stock worth $206,668 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 10.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 23.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

