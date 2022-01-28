West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $709.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to post $709.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $710.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $708.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $580.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $383.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.25. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after buying an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,224,867,000 after purchasing an additional 115,853 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,518,000 after purchasing an additional 190,900 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after acquiring an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,648 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

