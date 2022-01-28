Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,954,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.72% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $222,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

