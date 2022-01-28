Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.51

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and traded as low as $9.19. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 13,224 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 334,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

