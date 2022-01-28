Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.51

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and traded as low as $9.19. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 13,224 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI)
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
