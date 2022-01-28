Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Down 70.4% in January

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 35.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAI opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

