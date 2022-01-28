Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 915,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,311. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.14.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $1,445,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,223,000 after buying an additional 73,290 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 264.1% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,328,000 after buying an additional 247,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

