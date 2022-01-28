Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Announces Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

WY traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.32. 101,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,705. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.