WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $7.30

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $7.30 or 0.00019701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $53.30 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00048866 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.24 or 0.06639244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00053961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,964.14 or 0.99792776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00052041 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,303,276 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.