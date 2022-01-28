Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 115,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.3% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 120,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,372,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,801,000 after acquiring an additional 265,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,601,000 after acquiring an additional 121,430 shares during the period. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Shares of WPM opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

