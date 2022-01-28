Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stake Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after buying an additional 315,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,823,000 after purchasing an additional 68,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $199.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $180.44 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.42.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

