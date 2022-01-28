Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) PT Raised to $195.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

WHR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.83. 7,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,227. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $180.44 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

