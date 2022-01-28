WhiteCoin Market Cap Tops $421.31 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $421.31 million and $6.84 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00026748 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015497 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004258 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001583 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

