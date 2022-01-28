Whiteheart Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for approximately $292.51 or 0.00802695 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $48,255.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

