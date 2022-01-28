Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $316.26 or 0.00836002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $49,103.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

