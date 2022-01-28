Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBRBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wienerberger from €32.40 ($36.82) to €34.50 ($39.20) in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $6.98 on Friday. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

