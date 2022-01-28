Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBRBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wienerberger from €32.40 ($36.82) to €34.50 ($39.20) in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $6.98 on Friday. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.
About Wienerberger
Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.
