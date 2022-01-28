Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.30

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.30 and traded as low as $4.08. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 7,539 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wilhelmina International by 123.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

