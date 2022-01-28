William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Colliers International Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$986.61 million.

Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$47.85.

In other Colliers International Group news, Senior Officer Brian Rosen sold 3,500 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.80, for a total value of C$646,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$184,800. Also, Senior Officer John W. Kenny sold 200 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$188.14, for a total transaction of C$37,627.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,220,047.28. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $698,729.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

