Williams Capital Weighs in on EQT Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities researchers at Williams Capital reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for EQT in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Williams Capital also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,170,000 after buying an additional 467,516 shares during the period. Yale University purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,059,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EQT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,207,000 after purchasing an additional 543,609 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,716,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

