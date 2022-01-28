Wilmington (LON:WIL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $246.00

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 244 ($3.29), with a volume of 187647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($3.21).

The stock has a market cap of £213.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 219.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 220.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95.

Wilmington Company Profile (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

