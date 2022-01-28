Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Wingstop worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WING shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.28.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WING opened at $143.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.37. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.41, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

