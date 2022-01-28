Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 119.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.98.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,043,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $76.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.32 billion, a PE ratio of -54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

