Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 609.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 17.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.29. 21,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,962. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.