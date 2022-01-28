Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 409.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,580,000 after acquiring an additional 637,946 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 568.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,546,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $87.62. The company had a trading volume of 81,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,759. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.86. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.22. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.