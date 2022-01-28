Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 2,028 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

BX stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.74. 63,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,288,048. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average is $124.97. The company has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.