Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 122,470 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the third quarter worth $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro in the third quarter worth $45,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the third quarter worth $91,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro in the third quarter worth $97,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WIT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.62.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.