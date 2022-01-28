WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.97 and last traded at $23.97. Approximately 316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

