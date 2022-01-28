WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) Stock Price Up 2.5%

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) shares rose 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 2,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

