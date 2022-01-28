WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Trading Down 1.1%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.62. Approximately 8,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 29,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCBR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 66.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 15.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $392,000.

