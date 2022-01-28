WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,776. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $798.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.23.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 74,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,514 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

