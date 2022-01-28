WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Trading Up 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.88. Approximately 2,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.37% of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

