WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $50.31. Approximately 110,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 183,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 630,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,743,000 after acquiring an additional 15,711 shares during the last quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. now owns 256,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 42.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 164,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 48,952 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 93,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.