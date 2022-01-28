WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.31

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 1811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

MAPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in WM Technology by 822.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 58.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

