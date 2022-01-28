Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Acquires 276,216 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,216 shares during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt comprises about 2.5% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.81% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

