Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Buys 1,204,688 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,029,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204,688 shares during the period. Party City Holdco comprises about 3.8% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned about 2.71% of Party City Holdco worth $21,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,961,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,153 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth about $9,330,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth about $7,100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 97.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 892,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

In related news, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 227,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,470,290.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,146,483 shares of company stock worth $6,665,362 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,777. Party City Holdco Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

