Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,054,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,910,000. Comstock Resources comprises about 1.9% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.45% of Comstock Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 42.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 114,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 296,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 646.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,218 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $23,945,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRK. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Shares of CRK traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,061. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.