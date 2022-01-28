Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 150,000 Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,913,000. Arch Resources accounts for about 2.5% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.98% of Arch Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,095,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 43.8% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,732,000 after buying an additional 239,272 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $61,978,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 23.5% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 525,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,927,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Arch Resources from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,073. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 97.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.80 and its 200-day moving average is $82.37.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 17.92 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.