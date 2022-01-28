Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 505,350 shares during the quarter. CommScope accounts for approximately 2.4% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.50% of CommScope worth $13,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COMM. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the second quarter worth $117,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CommScope news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

CommScope stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 48,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,271. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

