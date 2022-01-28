Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Has $17.30 Million Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Spirit AeroSystems makes up approximately 3.1% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $17,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 267.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE SPR traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.74. 12,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

