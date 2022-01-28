Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Invests $7.22 Million in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 386,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,000. MediaAlpha makes up approximately 1.3% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.64% of MediaAlpha at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth about $269,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 38.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 43,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 19.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 218,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

MAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,342,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $65,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,322. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $152.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

