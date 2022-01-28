Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 103,585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000. Avid Technology accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of Avid Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 32.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 31.2% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 47,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 29.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 54.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 34,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $168,807.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVID traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,806. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.