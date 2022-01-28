Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Purchases 20,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 0.4% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $49.56. 432,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,554,930. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.