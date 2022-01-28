Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 465,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,653,000. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 5.1% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHK. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $134,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

CHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Shares of CHK stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $68.60. 8,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.