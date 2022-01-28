Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Sells 149,602 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,602 shares during the quarter. Vonage makes up 3.0% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.42% of Vonage worth $17,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 1,905.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 677,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 644,024 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 272,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vonage by 12.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,724,000 after buying an additional 158,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vonage by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $520,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock worth $74,535,626. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VG shares. William Blair cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,108. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.24, a P/E/G ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Vonage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

