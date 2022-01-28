Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 122,438 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,438 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of AES worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 261.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.86. 53,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,768,106. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

