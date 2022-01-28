Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 13.68% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust worth $16,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the second quarter worth $322,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the third quarter worth $1,300,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 130.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXB traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a twelve month low of $127.00 and a twelve month high of $137.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.11.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

