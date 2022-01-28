Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $17.23 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $17,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 57.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 342,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,615,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 243.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 93,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 66,447 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SWK. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.58.

SWK stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

